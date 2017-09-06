News Daily: Brexit workers plan and Irma hits land

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright PA

Brexit: EU workers plan leaked

What will happen to European Union workers who want to come to the UK after Brexit? A leaked Home Office paper suggests the UK will adopt a "more selective approach", aimed at cutting numbers of low-skilled migrants.

Among the ideas in the document, seen by the Guardian newspaper, they would be offered UK residency for a maximum of two years, while those in "high-skilled occupations" would be granted permits to work for three to five years. Employers could also be encouraged to focus recruitment on "resident labour". The BBC understands the proposals have not been signed off by ministers.

Whatever plans are adopted, it's likely there will be a transition period (of up to three years, the document suggests) to minimise disruption to businesses and public services. The government has not commented on the leaked paper.

Hurricane Irma reaches Caribbean islands

As Hurricane Irma reaches land in the Caribbean, experts are warning of "catastrophic effects". It's been given a category five rating - the highest available - with winds reaching 295km/h (185mph). Irma is starting to hit the Leeward Islands, before moving on towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Florida's Key West is being evacuated. And there are further concerns over another tropical storm, Jose, which has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a hurricane later on this week.

Boy, 14, dies after London shooting

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 14-year-old boy injured in a double shooting in London died in hospital. Corey Junior Davis was found with gunshot wounds in Moore Walk, Forest Gate, on Monday afternoon. "This is a very tragic incident," said Ch Supt Dave Whellams of the Metropolitan Police. "A teenage boy's life has been taken in an extreme act of violence, leaving his family utterly devastated." A 17-year-old boy who was found with Corey suffered what have been described as "life-changing" wounds. He remains in a stable condition.

John Motson to leave BBC

He's entertained football fans with his encyclopaedic knowledge of the game for half a century. But commentator John Motson, known also for his sheepskin jacket, is to hang up his BBC microphone at the end of the season. Motson - who once informed viewers: "For those of you watching in black and white, Spurs are in the all-yellow strip" - says he will continue to stay involved in football. During his time at the BBC, he's covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships, 29 FA Cup finals and more than 200 England games.

Analysis: How much leverage does China have over North Korea?

By Prof Kerry Brown, King's College London

As the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, North Korea's most important patron vanished almost overnight. Since that point, the reliance on China has increased to the extent that it is now almost a monopoly.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Newspapers react to the leaked Home Office document on EU workers after Brexit. The Daily Telegraph reports that ministers are considering a "direct numerical cap" on those with low skills, but the Financial Times quotes a Whitehall official as saying the document is "out of date" and that there have been several other drafts. Meanwhile, the Sun, Daily Express and Daily Star focus on speculation that Prince Harry could marry his girlfriend, US actress Meghan Markle.

Daily digest

Poorer students Universities urge rethink on living costs and interest rates

Grenfell survivors Mother and daughter describe struggle to find a new home

Living expenses Why is the cost of butter going up?

'Friends think I'm mad' The Norwegian who's been to 445 English football grounds

Paw voting record African wild dogs "sneeze to help make pack decisions"

Today's lookahead

Today Anti-racism activists arrive in Washington after a 10-day march from Charlottesville, Virginia.

12:00 It's the first Prime Minister's Questions session following Parliament's summer recess.

On this day

1997 The funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, takes place, with more than one million people lining the four-mile route to the service at Westminster Abbey and the route to her family home in Northamptonshire.

