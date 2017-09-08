News Daily: Hurricane Irma and tsunami warning

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

Hurricane Irma: Destruction continues in Caribbean

It's killed at least 14 people so far, with the Red Cross warning that 26 million people in the Caribbean and beyond could be affected by the destruction it's bringing. Hurricane Irma has pummelled the Turks and Caicos Islands and is projected to hit the Bahamas and Cuba before moving on to Florida at the weekend. The Turks and Caicos Islands, a British overseas territory, are low-lying, leaving them vulnerable to storm surges.

The UK, France, and the Netherlands have sent ships, rescue teams and emergency supplies to their territories. The British Virgin Islands have also been hit, with governor Gus Jaspert saying he is "truly heartbroken" at news of fatalities and injuries. A state of emergency has been declared there.

Health officials fear disease could spread quickly in areas of the Caribbean where drinking water and sanitation services have broken down. Nasa has recorded images of the eye of the storm passing over the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Tsunami warning after Pacific earthquake

A strong earthquake has struck off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico, leading to tsunami warnings for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama and Honduras. The quake, which reached magnitude 8, was felt hundreds of miles away in Mexico City, where buildings shook. Mexico is currently also being threatened on its eastern coast by Hurricane Katia.

Ethnic minority offenders 'face bias in system'

The government's being urged to reform the justice system to prevent young offenders from ethnic minority backgrounds becoming the "next generation" of adult criminals. A review led by Labour MP David Lammy says the system in England and Wales is biased in its treatment of people. People from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds make up 25% of the prison population and 41% of the youth justice system, despite representing 14% of the general population, it says. The government said it would look "carefully" at Mr Lammy's 35 recommendations.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Teenage organ donor helps eight people

The parents of a 13-year-old girl who helped eight different people through organ donation have said they are "very proud" of their daughter. Jemima Layzell, from Somerset, died aged 13 from a brain aneurysm in 2012. NHS Blood and Transplant said no other donor's organs had helped as many people.

Malala calls for defence of Myanmar's Muslims

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has urged Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to speak up for the country's persecuted Muslim minority. The Rohingya are facing violence, with many fleeing to Bangladesh for safety. Malala, who is about to start a degree at Oxford University, said: "We can't be silent right now. The number of people who have been displaced is hundreds of thousands."

Analysis: Should you let a 'robot' manage your retirement income?

By Jessica Bown, Technology of Business reporter

What about investment performance? Are algorithms choosing cheap investments that merely track markets better at making you money than professional fund managers trying to back winners on your behalf?

Read the full article

What the papers say

Pictures of the destruction in the Caribbean caused by Hurricane Irma are spread across front pages. The i uses one word - "Devastated" - to describe what has happened and is continuing to happen. The Sun focuses on the plight of UK citizens trapped in the region. Elsewhere, the Times's top story is that pro-Remain Conservative MPs are asking Theresa May to sack Brexit minister Steve Baker and Treasury aide Suella Fernandes after they were accused of supporting a letter designed to lock the prime minister into a hard Brexit.

Daily digest

Madeleine McCann Police request further funding to extend inquiry

PR firm's woes Bell Pottinger "nearing collapse"

Glass and mirrors Modern buildings "potentially dangerous" for bats

Seven days quiz What cheese is delaying Jeremy Corbyn's veganism?

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright EPA

What would a war with North Korea look like?

If you listen to one thing today

Does the EU want to punish Britain for Brexit?

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Ellie Kurttz

Star Wars actor plays Enoch Powell

Today's lookahead

Today The aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is officially named at Rosyth Dockyard.

14:00 Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage takes part in a press conference in Germany - where a general election campaign is taking place - on the "future of the EU".

On this day

2000 Fuel protests which have been crippling France for the past week reach Britain, with a series of actions across the country.

From elsewhere

Irma proves we're getting smarter about weather (New Yorker)

Bake Off judge on tackling obesity (Spectator)

What's the best way to manage stress in the workplace? (Creative Review)

Why we should drink wine at breakfast (Independent)