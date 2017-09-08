Madeleine McCann: Police request funding for inquiry

Image copyright PA Image caption Madeleine McCann disappeared in Portugal in 2007

The Metropolitan Police have asked the government to extend funding for the inquiry into missing Madeleine McCann.

More than £11m has already been spent on Operation Grange but money is only in place until the end of September.

The Home Office confirmed the application would be considered.

Madeleine, whose parents Kate and Gerry are from Rothley, Leicestershire, disappeared from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal in May 2007, aged three.

A Home Office spokesman said: "The Home Office has provided funding to the Metropolitan Police for Operation Grange and the resources required are reviewed regularly with careful consideration given before any new funding is allocated."

'Work to be done'

A family spokesman said: "Naturally, Kate and Gerry hope the Met request is granted.

"They are encouraged that there remains work to be done that requires extra funding and they remain very grateful to all Operation Grange officers who are continuing to look for their daughter."

The Met has been assisting with the search for clues about what happened to Madeleine since 2011, and officers visited the resort in 2014.

In March, the Home Office granted police £85,000 to cover "operational costs" between April and September this year.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Funding is in place until the end of September.

"Any details about future funding will be released when appropriate."