Hurricane Irma: Tortola 'is like a warzone'

Image copyright Laura Elliott Image caption Laura Elliot has not heard from her partner, Andrew, since Wednesday

A mother who left the British Virgin Islands (BVI) on a work trip before Hurricane Irma struck has not heard from her family since the storm struck, she has told the BBC.

Laura Elliot, who lives on Tortola - the largest and most populous of the BVI - last spoke to her fiance, Andrew, on Wednesday via a Whatsapp message.

The couple have a 10-month-old son and a 23-month-old daughter.

Laura, who had been travelling to Ibiza for her job as a DJ, told the BBC from London: "They knew it was coming, but they didn't understand the magnitude until the day before.

"It was very blase. Anyone who suggested leaving were told they were being dramatic. Everyone said 'we'll ride it out'."

UK steps up Hurricane Irma relief effort

Irma pummels Turks and Caicos

Laura, who is originally from South Africa and moved to the island two years ago, believes her family are with their landlord and neighbours.

But she doesn't know what has happened to them because communications on the island are so poor.

"The network is so jammed, occasionally one message gets out.

"Everything we know and feel is assumptions at this point. Are they injured? Are they trapped? Do they have food and water with them?"

"Does my son have any formula? I have no idea."

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Laura said the government should help people leave Tortola

There have been reports of widespread devastation across the BVI - which are British overseas territories - with casualties and fatalities.

But authorities in the BVI have said the damage is difficult to assess because of problems with communications.

Laura and her family live high on the hillside above the town, which she fears is now inaccessible.

"They are very steep hills. The vegetation is massive - it's tropical - and the trees have collapsed."

'War zone'

The UK has almost tripled the relief fund for British overseas territories to £32m, amid criticism of its initial response.

But Laura said the UK government should be doing more to help people to leave the island.

"The island is like a warzone. There is nowhere to go. There is nothing left there.

"They cannot live there anymore. It will be six to eight months before there is power back there. There is no other option than evacuation.

"If they stay, people will die."