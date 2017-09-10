Neo-Nazi soldier arrests: Two men released by police

Image caption Far-right group National Action was banned in 2016

Two men arrested over a suspected neo-Nazi terror plot involving serving British army soldiers have been released without charge by police.

No further action will be taken against two men, both aged 24, from Northampton and Ipswich, West Midlands Police said.

They were among five men, four soldiers and a civilian, who were arrested on 5 September over a plot linked to banned far-right group National Action.

Detectives have been granted more time to question the other three.

They are a 22-year-old from Birmingham, a 32-year-old arrested in Powys, and a 24-year-old from Northampton.

The latter was arrested in Cyprus and the Ministry of Defence had previously confirmed he was held at the island's British Dhekelia base before being transferred to RAF Akrotiri for a flight back to the UK.

More questioning

The men are being held on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2000; namely on suspicion of being members of a proscribed organisation.

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: "Detectives have been granted extra time to question the men."

Three of the servicemen are believed to be from the Royal Anglian Regiment.

Being a member of - or inviting support for - a proscribed organisation is a criminal offence carrying a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

There are 71 such groups listed by the Home Office on its register.

They include a range of international and national groups, of which National Action was the first far-right group to be banned in December 2016.

Police previously said the arrests were "pre-planned and intelligence-led", adding "there was no threat to the public's safety".