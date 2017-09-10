Memorial to UK victims of overseas terrorism revealed

Image copyright UK government Image caption The memorial is due to be completed in 2018

Designs for a memorial dedicated to UK victims of terrorism overseas have been revealed.

The sculpture, called Still Water, will be installed at the National Memorial Arboretum by the end of the year.

It will commemorate all UK citizens who have been killed in terrorist attacks overseas, the government said.

Defence minister Tobias Ellwood said it would also "stand for those events that, sadly, are likely in future years".

Mr Ellwood, who was previously a Foreign Office minister, added: "My hope is that this memorial will become a peaceful and contemplative site, offering solace and comfort to those affected by the terrible terrorist events."

"This memorial shows our recognition, as a nation, of the loss that has been suffered by British families over a number of years, and will stand for those events that, sadly, are likely in future years."

Image copyright National Memorial Arboretum Image caption The new memoral will be installed at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, above

Sheelagh and Barry Alexander's son Nick was killed by Islamist militants in 2015 at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.

The 35-year-old from Essex was selling band merchandise at an Eagles of Death Metal gig when four gunmen attacked the venue, killing 90 people.

Mr Alexander's parents said: "We appreciate all the work and consideration that is being put in to complete this memorial, which will be very important to so many.

"We are very grateful."

Image copyright Stephen Budd Image caption Nick Alexander, 35, was one of those killed in the Bataclan nightclub during the Paris attacks on 13 November

The sculpture was designed by Alison Wilding and will be built by sculptor and maker Adam Kershaw.

It is made of a concrete ellipse and features a hidden pool.

In a joint statement, the sculptors said they had been "encouraged by the positive feedback from the families" of victims.

Belinda Green's husband Stephen died in an attack on an Algerian gas plant, where six British workers were taken hostage and killed in January 2013.

She said: "Still Water represents the calm after a storm. For me it reflects how the trauma of the event for any person who suffers loss will eventually lessen but not be forgotten."

The inscription on the memorial, which will be unveiled in 2018, will read: "In remembrance of all those who have been affected by terrorism overseas."

Although the memorial stands for all UK victims of terrorism abroad, there will also be a separate commemoration for the 30 Britons killed in the Tunisia beach attack in 2015.