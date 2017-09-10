60mph winds to hit parts of the UK

Image copyright PA Image caption A 2008 storm batters the seafront at Porthcawl, Wales

Motorists are being warned to expect rush hour disruption as high winds hit the UK on Monday.

An area of low pressure will cause particularly strong wind in southern Wales and south-west England, with gusts of between 55 and 60mph expected.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said the rest of the country would experience an "unsettled autumn day".

Another low pressure system is forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday, when gusts could reach 70mph.

"There could be some heavy rain associated with it as well," said Mr Dewhurst.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind for Monday morning in parts of Wales and the south-west.

A yellow warning is described as a sign that people should "plan ahead" for severe weather and pay attention to Met Office statements.