Image copyright Reuters Image caption One of the British Virgin Islands, Tortola, was left devastated

More than 100 prisoners escaped when Hurricane Irma hit the British Virgin Islands, Foreign Office minister Sir Alan Duncan has confirmed.

He told MPs there had been a "serious threat of the complete breakdown of law and order".

Royal Marines were sent in on Friday to "protect the Governor", he added.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is on his way to the Caribbean, amid criticism that the UK's response has been "too slow".

More than 500,000 British nationals have been in the path of Hurricane Irma, Sir Alan said, adding that five people are now known to have died in the British Virgin Islands and four in Anguilla.

Addressing the House of Commons, Sir Alan said there were 997 troops in the region and 47 police officers had been sent to the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

"We have maintained and kept law and order on the BVI which at one point could have dramatically threatened the already unfortunate plight of those that have been hit by the hurricane."

'Not supported'

He added that dealing with the security breach "was what ministers and the ministry of defence was for".

British overseas territories, including Anguilla, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands, are self-governing but rely on the UK government for protection against natural disasters.

On Monday, Boris Johnson said further support would be announced within days on top of the £32m relief fund already made available.

The UK has provided 20 tonnes of aid so far including 2,500 shelter kits and 2,300 solar lanterns.

But shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry said the British government's response was "too little and too late" and talking about potential evacuation a week on from the disaster was "alarming".