Inmates recaptured on hurricane-hit island

Image copyright Reuters Image caption British troops have been sent to the region to help restore order

More than 100 criminals who escaped prison in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) have been captured.

The convicts escaped jail during Hurricane Irma, which devastated British overseas territories in the Caribbean.

The islands' governor Gus Jaspert confirmed that the criminals had now been captured, as the government works to restore order.

UK troops and police were sent to the BVI to help recapture the prisoners.

About 1,000 troops are currently in the region providing aid in the wake of Hurricane Irma.