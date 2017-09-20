From the section

Image copyright Chris J Ratcliffe Image caption About 30 people were injured in the Tube attack

Two men have been arrested in south Wales over Friday's London Tube terror attack, bringing the total number held to five.

A 48-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were detained under the Terrorism Act in the early hours, after a search at an address in Newport.

Searches at two addresses in Newport were ongoing, police said.

Thirty people were injured when a homemade bomb partially exploded on a rush-hour train at Parsons Green.

The other arrests include:

A 25-year-old man in Newport on Tuesday evening

An 18-year-old man at Dover port on Saturday. The BBC has learnt he had previously been referred to an anti-extremist programme

A 21-year-old man in Hounslow, west London, also on Saturday

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A man was arrested in Newport on Tuesday in connection with the attack

Commander Dean Haydon, head of the Metropolitan Police counter terrorism command, said: "This continues to be a fast-moving investigation.

"A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on Friday.

"Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack."

Further searches are continuing at two addresses in Surrey and are expected to last some days, the police said.