Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Six-year-old Yaqub Hashim is the latest victim of the fire to be named

Sixty-six victims of the Grenfell Tower fire have now been formally identified, police have said.

The total number of estimated deaths is 80 - although police said earlier this week the figure may be lower because of some potential cases of fraud.

The latest victim of the 14 June blaze to be named was six year-old Yaqub Hashim, who lived on the 22nd floor.

In a statement, his family described him as "our energetic, sporty, funny, smart and cute boy".

The total of 66 includes baby Logan Gomes, who was stillborn in hospital on 14 June.

Police say 33 of the people who have been formally identified have not been named at the request of their families.