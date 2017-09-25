Image copyright Reuters

Prince Harry and his girlfriend, actor Meghan Markle, have appeared holding hands in public for the first time.

They were seen at the Invictus Games, an international sporting event set up by the prince for injured soldiers.

The couple have avoided the spotlight since their relationship came to light, but made their first public appearance together at the opening ceremony.

Ms Markle was seated away from Harry at the ceremony, when he was accompanied by US First Lady Melania Trump.