Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Corbyn: I'm ready to be PM

It's the big day at Labour's annual conference. Jeremy Corbyn gives his speech to the delegates in Brighton, in which he will describe his party as a "government in waiting". During his two years as leader he has faced criticism from many of his MPs and seen off a full-blown challenge, but he enjoyed a better-than-expected general election, with Labour gaining 30 MPs.

Mr Corbyn will call on Theresa May's Conservatives - who hold their own conference next week - to "pull themselves together or make way". Labour, he will add, is "on the threshold" of power.

But what about the substance of the speech? Aides to Mr Corbyn promise there will be some policy announcements, and a focus on making businesses more accountable. And, amid all the confidence exhibited by activists this week, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg asks whether being more or less radical is Labour's best route to power.

US tariff on Bombardier planes 'absurd'

Aerospace firm Bombardier, which employs more than 4,000 people in Northern Ireland, has described as "absurd" the US decision to impose a temporary import tariff of almost 220% on its C-Series jet. The move follows a row between Bombardier (a Canadian firm) and the US giant Boeing. Boeing has complained that Bombardier has an unfair advantage, as it gets state subsidies in the UK and Canada. But Bombardier argues that Boeing is using American trade laws to "stifle competition".

The UK government and trade unions say the ruling could put the Northern Ireland jobs at risk, but ministers emphasise it's "only the first step in the process", with the US International Trade Commission set to review the case in February.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Saudi women will be allowed to drive

Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world that bans women from driving, with many families having to employ male chauffeurs to ensure female members can get around. But that is set to change from next June, after King Salman issued a decree overturning the rule. Saudi Arabia's US ambassador, Prince Khaled bin Salman, said it was "an historic and big day" and "the right decision at the right time". He added that women would not need permission from male guardians to take lessons and would be able to drive wherever they like. "I'm going to buy my dream car, a convertible Mustang," said pro-women's driving activist Sahar Nassif, "and it's going to be black and yellow."

Inside Raqqa: The Syrian city fit for no-one

By Quentin Sommerville

There is a moment in the journey into Raqqa when you leave the real world behind. After the bombed-out Samra bridge, any signs of normal life vanish. Turn right at the shop that once sold gravestones - its owner is long gone - and you are inside the city. Ahead lies nothing but destruction and grey dust and rubble. This is a place drained of colour, of life, and of people. In six days inside Raqqa, I didn't see a single civilian.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Guardian/Daily Star

The newspapers look ahead to Jeremy Corbyn's speech to the annual Labour conference. The i reports that he will pledge to improve skills training for workers, while the Daily Telegraph says he will promise that firms sacking staff in favour of robots will face higher taxes. The Daily Mail, meanwhile, focuses on claims of anti-Semitism among Labour activists, saying Mr Corbyn has been forced to deny that it is the "new nasty party".

Moving on to matters European, French President Emmanuel Macron is quoted in the Financial Times urging EU leaders to be "bold" against the threat of populism, while the Daily Express says Theresa May is ready to walk out of Brexit talks if no satisfactory deal can be reached. And several front pages pay tribute to Liz Dawn, who played Vera Duckworth in Coronation Street and has died aged 77. "Ta-ra, chuck" is the Sun's headline.

Daily digest

Lady Lucan Widow of disappeared earl found dead at her London home

C-sections increase Obesity and age the main reasons, say experts

Game of Thrones Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie to marry

The Apprentice How long can the hit reality show keep going for?

If you watch one thing today

The ambidextrous fast bowler of Pakistan

If you listen to one thing today

All you need to know about moths

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Adam Bradford/Jordan Swain

Probably the best job perks in the world?

Today's lookahead

10:00 England's national men's cricket selector James Whitaker names the squad for this winter's Ashes series.

10:30 The world premiere screening of the BBC's Blue Planet II takes place at the British Film Institute IMAX cinema, in London.

On this day

1988 Olympic men's 100m champion Ben Johnson is stripped of his title after testing positive for drugs.

From elsewhere

Manchester turns to an all-American play for healing (New York Times)

The radio stations broadcasting secret messages (Vice)

Island not for sale: How Eigg fought back (Guardian)

Is porridge better for you than statins? (Daily Mail)