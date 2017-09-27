Image copyright Getty Images

A woman has been arrested by counter-terrorism police on suspicion of breaching the Official Secrets Act, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The 65-year-old had been working for the government and was detained after intelligence was received by police.

Scotland Yard said she was arrested at a property in north London under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

The woman is in custody at a south London police station and a north London address is being searched.

Police have not identified the government department she was working for as a contractor.

BBC home affairs correspondent Daniel Sandford said the fact the woman is being held under Section 1 of the Official Secrets Act 1911 means she is suspected of spying.