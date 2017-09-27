Image copyright Reuters

The body that was responsible for the management of Grenfell Tower has had its contract to maintain social housing in Kensington and Chelsea terminated.

Councillors on Kensington and Chelsea Council unanimously voted to terminate the contract with Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation.

Members said the TMO "no longer has the trust of residents in the borough".

Council leader Elizabeth Campbell said 20 families affected by the fire are now in permanent accommodation.