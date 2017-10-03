Image copyright PA

Rodney Bickerstaffe, the former general secretary of Unison has died aged 72, the trade union has said.

Mr Bickerstaffe, who led the public sector union NUPE before it became Unison, was also a former president of the Trades Union Congress (TUC).

He also served as president of the National Pensioners Convention (NPC) for four years, from 2001.

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis described him as "the very best of us" and a "true giant of our movement".

He said Mr Bickerstaffe, who led Unison from 1996 to 2001, was a "dedicated champion of all the union members he proudly represented throughout his career".

"Comrade and leader"

"Rodney was at his best when he was fighting for the causes he believed in, and our movement has today lost one of the greatest campaigners and orators of his generation," he said.

"He was a friend, a comrade and a leader, and thanks to his work the lives of countless people have been changed for the better.

"Rodney was the very best of us, a true giant of our movement and we will all miss him greatly," he added.

Skip Twitter post by @DavePrentis Rodney Bickerstaffe – former General Secretary of UNISON and NUPE – died today. He was the very best of us, a true giant of our movement pic.twitter.com/R9DfZIk1iS — Dave Prentis (@DavePrentis) October 3, 2017 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Kevin_Maguire Nobody who met or knew Rodney Bickerstaffe had a bad word to say about the Unison former general secretary. Lovely, lovely man. RIP — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) October 3, 2017 Report

A number of political commentators have paid tribute to Mr Bickerstaffe on social media, including associate editor of the Daily Mirror Kevin Maguire and ITN newsreader Alastair Stewart.

Jan Shortt, general secretary of NPC, said Mr Bickerstaffe had been "a passionate advocate for Britain's older people" while at the union.

"He was extremely funny and filled the room with his enthusiasm for life," she said.

"He was one of the labour movement's greats and the NPC is proud to have had the benefit of his skills, intellect and humour."