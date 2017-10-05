News Daily: May speech fallout and rail strikes

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Senior Tories rally around May

Well, that was... different. Theresa May's conference speech, in which she attempted to put the disappointment of the general election behind her and offer some plans for the future, was disrupted by coughing, croaking, letters falling off the slogan behind her and an unscheduled appearance by a comedian. But senior Conservatives, including cabinet ministers, have rallied round the prime minister, some praising her fortitude for continuing - and showing a sense of humour - amid the distractions.

MP James Cleverley said he was "proud" of his leader, while former cabinet minister John Redwood commended her "strong message". The speech included several policies, including an extra £2bn to build 25,000 council houses and social homes for rent by 2021, and draft legislation for a cap on standard tariff energy bills.

However, it is thought that dozens of MPs are discussing the possibility of asking Mrs May to step aside - although it is far from clear they will get enough support to turn this into a reality.

Analysis: What now for May and her party?

By Laura Kuenssberg, political editor

For those who want her gone there are three obstacles. First, with Brexit negotiations under way, any change of leader could be destabilising at a time when the UK needs to look strong. Second, Tory MPs don't agree on who is her natural successor, and a leadership election could open a Pandora's Box with untold consequences. And third, many Tory MPs are terrified of a general election. Doing anything that could precipitate a national contest means their jobs are at risk.

Read the full article

Las Vegas gunman 'kind and quiet', says girlfriend

The girlfriend of the Las Vegas gunman who shot dead 58 concert-goers has expressed her shock at the "horrible, unspeakable acts of violence" he committed. Police suggested 64-year-old Stephen Paddock had been living a "secret life" before the attack and might have been planning to escape afterwards. In the end, he killed himself. Paddock's partner, Marilou Danley, who was away in the Philippines when the killings took place, described him as a "kind, caring, quiet" man. More than 500 people were injured in the attack and details are emerging of the people Paddock killed.

Rail strikes for much of England

Rail passengers across many parts of England are gearing up for a day of disruption, as members of the RMT union hold strikes over plans to make train doors driver-only operated. Southern, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and Greater Anglia are affected by the 24-hour walkout - the second this week.

What the papers say

The front pages are not what Theresa May - or anyone, for that matter - would have envisaged before she gave her speech to the Conservative conference. Pictures of the various disruptions are everywhere.

The Times describes the speech as "a shambles", saying the prime minister is on a "final warning". The Daily Telegraph calls it a "tragic farce", but acknowledges that Mrs May was "luckless". The Guardian says it was a "nightmare". The Sun refers to the letters slipping off the wall behind the PM, joking: "Things can only get letter." But the Daily Express is supportive, saying her determination to continue showed her "fighting spirit". And the Daily Mirror, no fan of the Conservatives, has an altogether more positive take on the speech, noting that Mrs May has backed its campaign to change the rules on organ donation.

Daily digest

Catalan protests King Felipe VI accused of ignoring views of millions

Vaccination row US mother jailed for seven days for refusing to allow son's jab

Abuse investigation Report due on allegations against former Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath

Cling film 'joke' Fire crew suspended over incident at station

Today's lookahead

Today It's Super Thursday, the publishing industry's big pre-Christmas book-launch day. Works by authors including Miranda Hart, Nadiya Hussain and Mary Berry, Terry Pratchett, Dan Brown, Stephen King, Philip Pullman and Tim Peake are coming out.

19:45 World Cup qualifying matches take place, with England playing Slovenia, Northern Ireland playing Germany, and Scotland playing Slovakia.

