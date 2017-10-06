News Daily: May's future and Ryanair's offer

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Tory MPs 'within rights to urge May to go'

Former Conservative Party chairman Grant Shapps has told BBC 5 live he is involved in organising up to 30 MPs who want the prime minister to call a leadership election.

He called Theresa May a "perfectly decent person", but added that she had "rolled the dice" by requesting a snap general election which ended up with the party losing its Commons majority.

Of the MPs Mr Shapps said were "perfectly within their rights" to urge her to go, five were former cabinet ministers, he claimed.

But, following a Conservative conference in which her speech - designed to persuade colleagues to put national duty above party rows - went badly, cabinet colleagues continue to come to Mrs May's defence.

First Secretary of State Damian Green, a long-time friend and ally, told BBC One's Question Time it was "complete nonsense" to suggest she should go because of her performance at the lectern in Manchester.

It was not her fault that a cough had made her lose her voice at points or that an "unfunny pillock" of a comedian had interrupted her by handing her a mock P45 form, he added.

Ryanair boss offers pilots better conditions

It's been a highly embarrassing few weeks for budget airline Ryanair, with thousands of flights cancelled because of changes to pilots' rosters.

But chief executive Michael O'Leary has moved to improve the situation by writing to these employees - whom he has previously accused of being "full of their own self-importance".

In a letter seen by the Irish Independent, he promises pilots a "brighter future" if they stick with the company.

He also offers them sweeteners including pay increases, loyalty bonus payments, improved rotas and better compensation for having to work away from their home bases.

England through to World Cup, but what next?

England have become the first of the home nations to get through to next year's World Cup in Russia, following a rather turgid 1-0 win over Slovenia.

But how well are they expected to do when the competition starts?

"It's not a relief [to qualify]," said manager Gareth Southgate.

"I always thought we'd achieve the objective. Tonight highlighted where we are. We are not going to become Spain in the next eight months."

Friendly matches against Brazil and Germany in November are expected to give a clue as to the team's standing against the biggest sides.

The making of a male midwife

By Jon Kelly, BBC Stories

In the two years since he began his training, Dilan, 20, has cared for hundreds of women, and exactly seven have refused to be treated by him.

That's not many, he thinks. He hasn't ever let it get to him. Instead, whenever it happens, he finds another way to make himself useful. Maybe brew the woman a cup of tea or coffee and leave it outside her room.

What the papers say

Theresa May's future comes under continued discussion.

Several newspapers lead on Grant Shapps's admission that he is among those who want her out, the Times saying there is now a "plot" against her.

The i reports that her opponents are ready to call for her to go next week. The Daily Mirror's headline is: "All we want for Christmas is a new PM."

But the Daily Telegraph concentrates on Home Secretary Amber Rudd defending her boss and saying she should stay on.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says people who want to lose weight should drink tea, and the Daily Star reports that the Circus of Horrors has sacked a "killer clown" because he's too scary for children in the audience.

Daily digest

Las Vegas shooting National Rifle Association urges new rules for gun "bump-stocks"

Trump's wall Prototype designs emerge near US border with Mexico

Ivory trade UK to ban sale and export of most items "to protect elephants"

Seven days quiz Which renowned thinker is connected to Victoria Beckham?

Separated from my family for 60 years

The poetry of Hull

My three-year battle against pro-Russian trolls

Today's lookahead

09:30 The Office for National Statistics publishes UK productivity figures for April to June.

14:00 The funeral of actress Liz Dawn, who for many years played Vera Duckworth in ITV's Coronation Street, takes place at Salford Cathedral.

17:00 Wales play away to Georgia, as they attempt to reach their first World Cup finals since 1958.

On this day

1985 PC Keith Blakelock is stabbed to death during riots at the Broadwater Farm housing estate in Tottenham, North London.

