Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ian Hurst gave evidence to the Leveson Inquiry in 2011

A former army intelligence officer has won damages after his computer was hacked by private detectives working for the defunct News of the World.

Ian Hurst was a "handler" in Northern Ireland - someone who deals with IRA informers for the British Army.

He began legal action following a BBC Panorama investigation in 2011 which showed his emails had been hacked.

In a hearing at the High Court, News Group Newspapers apologised and accepted the hacking happened.

NGN, the parent company that used to publish the News of the World before it was closed in 2011 in the wake of the phone hacking scandal, has paid Mr Hurst substantial undisclosed damages, as well as his legal fees and other costs.

'Emails intercepted routinely'

Mr Hurst served in Northern Ireland in the Intelligence Corps and the Force Research Unit between 1980 and 1991.

His main role was to recruit and work with agents within Republican terrorist groups in order to gain intelligence.

In 2006, a virus was planted into his computer and his email passwords, and other information, was obtained by two private detectives.

Five years later a BBC Panorama investigation claimed that the two PIs had been hired by the News of the World Irish edition and tasked with finding information about an IRA member who had been the subject of a book written by Mr Hurst.

Mr Hurst learned that his computer and online accounts had been targeted following the Panorama investigation.

Jeremy Reed, Mr Hurst's lawyer, told the High Court that NGN said it would be impossible to determine the full extent of the wrongdoing, but it acknowledged that, at the very least, his emails were intercepted "routinely and intensively" over a period of several months during 2006.

He said that it accepted "vicarious liability" for the circumstances which ultimately led to the wrongful acts.

Lawyers for NGN told the court the company offered "its sincerest and unreserved apologies" to Mr Hurst and his family for the "damage that this wrongdoing has caused to them".

The statement added: "News Group Newspapers accepts that such activity happened, accepts that it should never have happened, and has undertaken to the court that it will never happen again."