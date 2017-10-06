Britain's teenage drug runners
- 6 October 2017
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Urban gangs are sending junior members to market towns or coastal villages, where they run increasingly sophisticated drug dealing franchises.
BBC Three has been investigating.
Image subject to copyright