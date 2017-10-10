Image copyright Getty Images

A record number of sex offenders were brought to justice in England and Wales last year, according to a report by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

It says convictions for rape and other sexual offences have risen to new highs of 5,190 and 13,490 respectively.

In the same time, there was a drop in prosecutions and convictions for domestic abuse.

The director of public prosecutions said more sex offenders were being prosecuted "than ever before".

The 10th annual report on violence against women and girls showed sex crimes and domestic abuse offences accounted for one in five of the CPS's caseload in 2016/17.

This has more than doubled from 7.1% a decade ago.

The fall in domestic abuses cases getting to court however - from 100,930 to 93,590 the year later - is the result of fewer referrals from the police, according to the CPS.

Katie Ghose, chief executive of Women's Aid, said this was "worrying".

"Both the CPS and the police need to do much more to ensure sufficient evidence is collected to prosecute the perpetrator without relying on victim's testimony," she said.

But the report does suggest that a new law, which targets those domestic abusers who control victims via social media or spy on them online but stop short of violence, is being used.

Since it came into force in 2015, there have been 309 offences of controlling or coercive behaviour charged.

'Significant strides'

The findings also reveal that of those convicted in the past year, more than a third had abused children, and more than half of rape victims were aged under 24.

Meanwhile the number of prosecutions for so-called revenge porn - sharing private sexual images without consent - has doubled to more than 450.

There were no prosecutions for female genital mutilation, despite figures from NHS England suggesting there were more than 5,000 new cases in the last year.

Director of Public Prosecutions Alison Saunders said the CPS had made "significant strides" in the last 10 years, adding: "More offenders are being successfully prosecuted for sexual crimes than ever before, including those committed against children."