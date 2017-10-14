Image copyright Getty Images

People caught twice carrying acid in public will receive a mandatory six-month prison sentence, the Home Office has proposed.

It is aimed at curbing the number of acid attacks committed, which has more than doubled in five years.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she intended to ban the sales of corrosive substances to under-18s.

About 21% of such attacks were committed by under-18s between November 2016 and April 2017.

'Lives ruined'

Ms Rudd said the government was sending a message that "the cowards who use these [acids] as weapons will not escape the full force of the law".

The new legislation would make it an offence to possess a corrosive substance in public.

An individual caught with the substance would have to prove they had good reason for possessing it.

If a person is caught twice with acid, they would serve a minimum six-month sentence if over the age of 18.

At this year's Conservative Party conference, the home secretary announced plans to ban sales of the substance to under-18s.

She said: "Acid attacks are absolutely revolting.

"We have all seen the pictures of victims that never fully recover - endless surgeries, lives ruined."

Recent years have seen a number of high-profile acid attacks across the UK..

Image caption Andreas Christopheros was a victim of mistaken identity

In 2014 Andreas Christopheros, from Truro in Cornwall, was attacked at his front door with sulphuric acid in a case of mistaken identity.

He was left with permanent facial scarring and he remains blind in one eye.

David Phillips, 49, from Hastings, Sussex, admitted assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Christopheros said: "[The acid attack] impacted every aspect of my life.

"From the moment I've woken up, every morning it takes me about half an hour to regain my sight.

"I've lost my eyelids three times now from the contractions of the scars."

The proposed legislation on acid would mirror the 'two strikes' rule which makes knife possession an offence.

The Home Office is also considering criminal proceedings against online retailers who deliver knives to a buyer's home.

It is hoped the measure would curb the sale of blades to children or teenagers.