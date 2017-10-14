Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Temperatures are expected to be between 21C and 24C in central and east England over the weekend

Parts of the UK will enjoy unseasonably warm weather over the weekend as a result of Hurricane Ophelia.

Temperatures in south and central England are expected to reach between 21C and 24C on Saturday and Sunday.

The average temperatures for mid-October in previous years has been around 15C.

But on Monday parts of the UK will be hit by winds of up to 80mph (128km/h), and temperatures are expected to get up to 25C as a result of the hurricane.

Hurricane Ophelia, which will be a storm by the time it makes landfall, will hit the UK exactly 30 years after the Great Storm of 1987 killed 18 people.

Western England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland will be most affected by the storm winds.

The hurricane is moving towards the UK from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, with wind speeds of 100mph (160km/h), and has been upgraded to a category two hurricane, which means it could reach wind speeds of up to 110mph (177km/h).

The ferocity of the hurricane will dissipate before it reaches the UK, but Ophelia's remnants are forecast to bring high winds in coastal areas.

It will hit the UK on the 30th anniversary of the Great Storm of 1987, which battered parts of southern England.

Image caption Weather presenter Michael Fish is remembered for refuting reports that a hurricane would hit the south of England in October 1987.

The storm is often remembered for BBC Weather presenter Michael Fish refuting reports that "there was a hurricane on the way".

Although he was right, storm winds of 100mph did batter the south of England, leaving a trail of destruction.

Eighteen people died and 15 million trees were destroyed as a result of the high winds.

It is thought that the storm caused £1bn in damage to property and infrastructure.

The Met Office has issued severe weather alerts ahead of Ophelia and has warned there could be potential power cuts, disruption to road and rail networks, and damage to buildings as a result of Monday's stormy weather.

But parts of England will benefit from the warm temperatures brought by the storm, with areas as far up as Nottingham expected to hit highs of 21C on Monday.

Clouds in central and southern England are expected to break up to provide sunny spells over the course of the weekend.

Some parts of the country are already enjoying a "mini heatwave". Ian Senior tweeted a screenshot of the temperature in Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, which was 17C on Saturday morning.

Jennie, who lives in Leeds, also wrote on Twitter that she never thought she would be "walk[ing] around bare legged wearing a skirt and short sleeved T-shirt" in mid-October.

But some parts of the country are still waiting for the temperatures to improve. Martin Cluderay, from Swaledale in the Yorkshire Dales, posted an overcast scene from the town titled: "Welcome to the heatwave."

And Jo Field from Buckinghamshire wrote: "Where's the mini heatwave then... I put my Ugg boots away and got my bikini out at the ready."

Skip Twitter post by @Jo2901Field Where's this mini heatwave then that we're supposed to be having. I put my ugg boots away and got my bikini out at the ready! 🙄 — Jo Field (@Jo2901Field) October 14, 2017 Report

A yellow warning for rain in northern England was in place on Saturday morning, with 50mm of rain expected on high ground.

West Scotland and Northern Ireland will also receive heavy rainfall on Sunday.

BBC Weather has tweeted that Monday will be a day of "huge contrasts", adding that the highest temperatures will be in the east of England while the most damaging winds will be in the west of the UK.