The number of crimes recorded in England and Wales has increased by 13% in the space of a year, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics said there were 5.2 million crimes recorded in the 12 months to June, compared with 4.6 million the previous year.

It said crime categorised as "violent" rose by 19%, with rises in offences including stalking and harassment.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales, based on people's experiences, suggests there were 10.8 million offences.

The survey, published on the same day as the official crime statistics, includes crimes that people do not report to police. When comparing like-for-like crimes, the survey reported a 9% reduction compared with the previous year.

The rise in the ONS statistics is the largest annual rise in a decade and continues a recent trend of crime increases.

John Flatley, from the ONS, said: "While improvements made by police forces in recording crime are still a factor in the increase, we judge that there have been genuine increases in crime - particularly in some of the low incidence but more harmful categories."

But he said police figures alone cannot provide "a good measure of all crime in society".

"The recent increases in recorded crime need to be seen in the context of the overall decline in crime indicated by the Crime Survey for England and Wales," he said.

The ONS report said: