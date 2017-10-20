News Daily: May on Brexit, and mobile costs

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

May urges new dynamic in Brexit talks

Prime Minister Theresa May has told a dinner of European Union leaders that "firm progress" is being made in Brexit talks, and that she wanted to create a "dynamic" which "enables us to move forward together".

One source told the BBC the prime minister said there was an increasing feeling "that we must work together to get to an outcome that we can stand behind and defend to our people".

Mrs May was taking part in the first day of a two-day EU summit, but will leave early on Friday when the remaining 27 leaders discuss progress in divorce talks with the UK. They are expected to conclude that insufficient progress has been made in Brexit negotiations to move on to talking about a future trading relationship with Britain.

However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that there were "encouraging" signs of progress in negotiations and suggested trade talks could begin when EU leaders next meet in December

Mobile companies overcharging customers after contracts end

Mobile phone operators have insisted their billing systems are fair after Citizens Advice found three networks were charging customers for the mobile phones they bought as part of a contract, even after the cost of the handset has been paid off.

According to the charity's research, EE, Three and Vodafone customers who do not take out a new contract are paying an average £22 extra a month.

Ministers want the providers to clearly separate the costs of handsets and tariffs in their bills, but one of the networks - EE - said to do so may mean some customers end up paying more.

Pollution linked to one in six deaths

A report in the medical journal the Lancet suggests nine million people worldwide died as a result of pollution in 2015.

Bangladesh and Somalia were the worst-affected countries, while Brunei and Sweden had the lowest numbers of pollution-related deaths.

The UK ranked 55th in the global study, of 188 countries, with about 50,000 deaths linked to air pollution. The British Lung Foundation said our reliance on diesel vehicles could be a contributory factor.

Malta journalist killed by 'remotely detonated' bomb

Initial results from an investigation into the killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Monday suggest her car was blown up by a remotely-triggered bomb, the Maltese government has said.

The announcement came as Caruana Galizia's sons refused to endorse a £890,000 reward for evidence leading to a conviction in the case.

They called on Malta's Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, to resign and accused him of "failing to uphold our fundamental freedoms".

Caruana Galizia was well known for her articles accusing top politicians of corruption.

When does flirting become sexual harassment?

Feature by Marie Jackson, BBC News

A proclamation of sexual attraction. A hand resting on the knee. A flirty text message. From the right person at the right time, they can make you feel great.

But from the wrong person or at the wrong time, an innuendo-laden text becomes creepy and an unwanted touch can make you feel uncomfortable and ashamed.

As the number of women making claims against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein grows by the day, women around the world have spoken on social media about their experiences of sexual harassment under the #metoo Twitter hashtag.

What the papers say

No dominant story leads the newspapers on Friday, with the Times reporting that Brexit Secretary David Davis is to present an "upbeat assessment" of a no-deal outcome to talks with the EU. The Guardian says nearly a third of Oxford University colleges failed to recruit a single black British A-level student in 2015. And the Sun splashes with a picture of a male police officer wearing blue nail varnish - to highlight slavery - which the paper says has been called a "gimmick".

Daily digest

Today's lookahead

07:00 Second and final day of the European summit (without Prime Minister Theresa May) in which leaders discuss progress in Brexit negotiations.

09:30 Office for National Statistics issues latest figures on public sector finances, including monthly data on government borrowing.

On this day

1988 UK government announces plans to change the law regarding a suspect's right to remain silent so that remaining silent could incriminate rather than protect a suspect.

