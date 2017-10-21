Explosives experts called to Sellafield

Image copyright PA

Explosive experts have been called to Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant after an incident following a routine audit of chemicals stored on the site.

Staff had been disposing of chemicals, which had been stored at the site in Cumbria since 1992, when the incident happened.

Sellafield Limited, which runs the plant, said it was routine to call in experts, but no explosion took place.

It would not confirm whether the incident involved nuclear materials.

A number of buildings on the site are reported to have been evacuated overnight after what the firm called a routine audit of chemicals.

In a statement, it said it was now considering how to best dispose of the material.

Sellafield reprocesses and stores nearly all of Britain's nuclear waste.

Last year, BBC's Panorama exposed safety concerns at the plant after a tip-off from a whistleblower, including allegations of inadequate staffing levels and poor maintenance.