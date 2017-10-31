Pride of Britain celebrates courage in year of terror

  • 31 October 2017
Emergency services who dealt with terror attacks and the Grenfell fire were honoured at the awards.

  The Duke of Cambridge attends the Pride of Britain awards 2017

    The Duke of Cambridge was among a host of celebrities to turn out for the Daily Mirror's Pride of Britain awards at Grosvenor House in London on Monday evening.

  Carol Vorderman attends the Pride of Britain awards

    Awards host Carol Vorderman said it was important the awards paid tribute to the emergency services "who have gone above and beyond over the past 12 months".

  The Duke of Cambridge and Prime Minister Theresa May

    Prime Minister Theresa May curtsied before the duke. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable also attended.

  Vince Cable, Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May present the Outstanding Bravery Award to Keith Palmer's sisters, Angela and Michelle, who receive the award on his behalf

    The party leaders honoured PC Keith Palmer, who died protecting Parliament during the Westminster Bridge terror attack in March, with a posthumous award for outstanding bravery. He was "quite simply the pride of Britain", Mrs May said.

  London Fire Brigade receive the This Morning Emergency Services Award from the Duke of Cambridge (centre), Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

    London Fire Brigade received the Emergency Services award for their work tackling a huge fire in Grenfell Tower, west London, which killed at least 80 people in June.

  Members of the Grenfell Community win a special recognition award

    Grenfell Tower residents and community helpers were also presented with a special recognition award, with the Duke of Cambridge praising their "inspiring" efforts.

  The Duke of Cambridge meets Suzie McCash at the Pride of Britain Awards 2017

    Prince William met five-year-old Suzie McCash who saved her mother's life by phoning 999 when she collapsed and stopped breathing. He told her: "I have a four-year-old called George and if I gave him a telephone, I do not know what he would do."

  Prince William and Ed Sheeran with victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack

    The duke and pop star Ed Sheeran joined victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack - in which 22 people were killed - and gave awards to the medics who dealt with the aftermath.

  Gareth Southgate (centre back), Jermaine Defoe (right), and Jamie Vardy present Moin Younis the Child/Teenager of Courage award

    Footballers Gareth Southgate, Jermaine Defoe and Jamie Vardy presented Moin Younis, 17, the Teenager of Courage award for his determination and charity work despite suffering from a rare genetic disorder that causes his skin to blister and bleed.

  TeenagerOf Courage award winner Moin Younis and Prince William

    Meeting Prince William, Moin said he thought the duke was "one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet". "The fact that he knows so much about me and obviously the stuff I do - it means a lot."

  Paul Stephenson receives his Lifetime Achievement award from Sir Lenny Henry

    Sir Lenny Henry presented a lifetime achievement award to civil rights campaigner Paul Stephenson, 80, who organised the Bristol bus boycott in the 1980s which led to a ban on ethnic minorities working on buses being overturned.

  Shirley Ballas (centre right) presents Dilys Price (centre) with a special recognition award alongside competitors and dancers from Strictly Come Dancing

    Dilys Price, 85 (joined here by competitors and dancers from Strictly Come Dancing) is the world's oldest female solo skydiver and has completed more than 1,100 jumps for charity. The Pride of Britain Awards will be on ITV at 8pm on November 7.