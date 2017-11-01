News Daily: New York attack and Damian Green 'text' claim

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Eight dead in New York truck attack

An attacker has driven a pick-up truck along a cycle path in New York, killing eight people. A further 11 people were seriously injured as the hired vehicle struck cyclists and pedestrians, continuing several blocks along the West St-Houston St path, in Lower Manhattan, before coming to a halt as it hit a school bus.

Officials described the incident as a terror attack, with a note referring to so-called Islamic State reportedly found in the truck. The suspect has been arrested, and named in local media as Sayfullo Saipov, a 29-year-old Uzbek national who came to the US in 2010. President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to "step up" vetting measures for visitors to the US following the attack.

Footage shows the suspect being tackled by officers. "We are just trying to work out why a person would want to mow down some people, to drive into a school bus," said one eyewitness. "It doesn't really make sense. It's crazy."

In pictures: New York attack.

PM's deputy investigated over 'suggestive' text

Prime Minister Theresa May's deputy, Damian Green, has denied as "absolutely and completely untrue" allegations that he "fleetingly" touched a Conservative activist's knee and sent her a "suggestive" text message. Kate Maltby made the claims in the Times, writing that she had been left feeling "awkward, embarrassed and professionally compromised". The Cabinet Secretary is to investigate the allegations, considering whether Mr Green, who is First Secretary of State, broke the ministerial code.

Royal Navy ships 'cannibalised'

The government's spending watchdog has found that a shortage of spares for Royal Navy warships and submarines means parts are being stripped from other vessels. The practice of "cannibalisation" has risen 49% in five years and is costing the Ministry of Defence millions of pounds and delaying construction projects, the National Audit Office added. But the MoD said components were only swapped when "absolutely necessary".

Supplying the vinyl record resurgence

By Duncan Hess, business reporter

To keep up with demand, GZ Media's Czech factory now runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and employs 1,600 permanent workers. It's a fast-paced operation at every stage of the production process; from the initial stamping to the high-speed ballet of forklifts loading trucks for delivery. The company has invested $20m (£15.1m) in equipment, building 12 new presses, but the old still runs alongside the new.

What the papers say

Several newspapers lead on the claim that Labour Party officials "hushed up" the rape of a young activist. In the Daily Telegraph and Times, Bex Bailey, 25, says senior figures told her not to report the attack, saying it could damage her career. The Daily Mail adds that the claims prompted Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to launch an immediate inquiry. Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that up to 5,000 new customs officials will be needed if no Brexit deal is reached between the UK and the European Union. The mistake by Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith - who inadvertently revealed the result of the show's final on Twitter before it was broadcast - also gets plenty of coverage.

Daily digest

Today's lookahead

Today The Olympic flame arrives in Seoul, South Korea, 100 days ahead of that country hosting the next winter games.

11:30 A report by the Bishop of Liverpool into the experiences of families affected by the Hillsborough disaster is published.

12:00 Theresa May faces Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

On this day

1990 Deputy Prime Minister Sir Geoffrey Howe resigns after disagreements with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher over Europe.

From elsewhere

