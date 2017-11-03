News Daily: Labour suspends MP and Fallon denies 'lewd' remarks

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Labour suspends MP accused of harassment

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour at Westminster continue. Labour has suspended MP Kelvin Hopkins after party activist Ava Etemadzadeh claimed he had sexually harassed her. She told the BBC she had first complained about the incident two years ago. Labour has not given any details about the claim against Mr Hopkins, MP for Luton North since 1997, but said it took all such allegations "extremely seriously". Mr Hopkins has not yet commented to the BBC.

Meanwhile, Conservative MP Sir Michael Fallon has "categorically" denied making "lewd" remarks to House of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom. The Sun and Daily Mail report that she complained to Number 10 about his behaviour, said to have happened between 2010 and 2012, when neither was in the cabinet. The allegation comes a day after Sir Michael resigned as defence secretary, saying his conduct had in the past "fallen below" today's expected standards.

Protests against Catalan leaders' detentions

Thousands of people in Catalonia have protested against the Spanish high court's decision to detain eight leaders of the region's independence movement. They are accused of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds. Meanwhile, a European Arrest Warrant has been issued for for ousted Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who is in Belgium. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy imposed direct rule over Catalonia last week, amid a continuing constitutional crisis.

Trump's twitter account switched off

He's known as the "Twitter president", using it to share his opinions on matters as diverse as North Korea and ratings for the US version of TV's The Apprentice. But Donald Trump's 41.7 million followers were deprived of his comments for 11 minutes when his account - @realdonaldtrump - was "deactivated". The social media giant says an employee on their last day with the company was responsible. Mr Trump hasn't yet commented - online or otherwise.

How Japan's youth see the kamikaze pilots of WW2

In the 2000s, films such as For Those We Love and The Eternal Zero were released, portraying the kamikaze as heroes. But even Sho, a teenager who said they were heroic, admitted that, if Japan went to war tomorrow, he wouldn't be prepared to die for his country. "It's because I cannot do it, " he said, "that I find them heroic and courageous." In fact, only 11% of Japanese nationals would be willing to fight for the country at all, according to a global survey.

What the papers say

Several newspapers report that Conservative MPs are unhappy at the promotion of 41-year-old Gavin Williamson to defence secretary following Sir Michael Fallon's resignation. The Guardian quotes one as saying it could be Theresa May's "last mistake", but the Daily Telegraph says her move makes Mr Williamson a leadership contender and could be part of the prime minister's "succession" plan. The allegation that Sir Michael made inappropriate remarks to fellow Conservative Andrea Leadsom - which he denies - also get much coverage. Meanwhile, the Daily Express claims that 56,000 foreign nationals are "on the run" in the UK.

