News Daily: Church shooting and tax haven files

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Reuters

26 dead in Texas church shooting

At least 26 people are dead after a young man with an assault-type rival attacked a church service in Texas. Those killed at the First Baptist Church, in the small town of Sutherland Springs, range in age from five to 72, with another 20 or so people having been injured, it is reported.

The suspect was found dead some miles from the church. Local media identify the gunman as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, who is said to have been discharged from the US Air Force for assaulting his wife and child, but police have not confirmed this. President Donald Trump called the attack an "act of evil" and said Americans would "stand strong".

Tax haven secrets of ultra-rich exposed

Some 13.4 million documents have been leaked, showing how the powerful and super-wealthy invest vast amounts of cash in offshore tax havens. Known as the Paradise Papers, they include the information that about £10m of the Queen's private money was put into funds in the Cayman Islands and Bermuda. There's nothing illegal in the investments and no suggestion that the Queen is avoiding tax, but questions may be asked about whether the Duchy of Lancaster, which provides her with an income, should be investing offshore.

The Paradise Papers, looked at by 100 media organisations including the BBC's Panorama, are expected to continue to be released during the week, but among others revelations so far:

Lord Ashcroft, a former Conservative Party deputy chairman and donor, may have ignored rules around how his offshore investments were managed.

A key fundraiser for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been linked to offshore schemes that may have cost the nation millions of dollars in taxes.

Here's our page on what we know so far about the Paradise Papers.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Tory rape claims 'ignored by Commons'

A former Conservative Party activist who informed the House of Commons authorities of an alleged rape says her complaints were completely ignored. The woman, who alleges she was attacked in her own home by someone senior in the party to her, says the incident "destroyed her". Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has said she was not told about the rape claim. The allegations come as Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to call for a "new culture of respect" when she meets other party leaders to discuss the Westminster sexual misconduct scandal.

Seven trailblazing women in science

BBC 100 Women

In 1953, Marie Tharp became the first scientist to map the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. A geologist and oceanographic cartographer, Tharp's discovery of a rift valley running down the centre of the ocean floor was revolutionary in proving the controversial theory of plate tectonics. Initially, her discovery was dismissed as "girl talk" by her research partner.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The revelations of offshore investments in the Paradise Papers feature on many front pages. The Daily Mail reports that the Queen has been "dragged" into the row over tax, while the Times describes the hacking of a law firm that led to the leak of millions of documents as "extremely sophisticated". Meanwhile, Metro uses its front page to show the church in Texas where a gunman attacked, describing it as the "latest US gun horror". The Daily Telegraph leads on Home Secretary Amber Rudd's warning that more ministers are likely to go over the Westminster sexual harassment scandal.

Daily digest

Manchester bombing Arena victims' treatment "delayed"

Catalonia crisis Ex-leader Puigdemont freed by Belgian judge

Mental health Give children more help to get over traumatic backgrounds, says commissioner

Pay rise 150,000 workers set to get 30p an hour more

If you watch one thing today

Image copyright EPA

Do Trump voters have regrets a year on?

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright PA

Novelists in numbers

If you read one thing today

Image copyright Löwengrip

From berated blogger to beauty millionaire

Today's lookahead

11:50 Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses the Confederation of British Industry's conference in London.

19:00 The draw for the second round of the English FA Cup takes place.

On this day

1999 Australians vote against breaking ties with the British monarchy and becoming a republic.

From elsewhere

What's it like to learn you're going to die? (The Atlantic)

Can drones make people safer from sharks? (Economist)

The rise of costumed marathon running (New Yorker)

Are these the handiest food hacks ever? (Daily Mail)