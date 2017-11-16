Missing UK explorer Benedict Allen has been seen "alive and well" near an airstrip in Papua New Guinea.

BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner said Mr Allen had asked to be rescued and efforts were under way to retrieve him.

A search was mounted for the 57-year-old after his family said he had not taken planned flights home.

Mr Allen was travelling on his own to try to find the reclusive Yaifo tribe, whom he first met 30 years ago.