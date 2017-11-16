Missing UK explorer Benedict Allen 'alive and well'
- 16 November 2017
- From the section UK
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Missing UK explorer Benedict Allen has been seen "alive and well" near an airstrip in Papua New Guinea.
BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner said Mr Allen had asked to be rescued and efforts were under way to retrieve him.
A search was mounted for the 57-year-old after his family said he had not taken planned flights home.
Mr Allen was travelling on his own to try to find the reclusive Yaifo tribe, whom he first met 30 years ago.