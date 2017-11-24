News Daily: Mugabe successor and May's Russia warning

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright AFP

Mugabe successor Mnangagwa sworn in

It would have been hard to imagine, a couple of weeks ago. Emmerson Mnangagwa is to be sworn in later today as successor to Robert Mugabe as Zimbabwe's president. The former vice-president, who only returned to the country from exile on Wednesday, will appear before a 60,000-capacity stadium in the capital, Harare.

The opposition has urged Mr Mnangagwa, whose sacking by Mr Mugabe earlier this month prompted the army to step in, to end Zimbabwe's "culture of corruption".

Meanwhile, state TV reports that Mr Mugabe, who was president for 37 years, has been granted immunity from prosecution. In a reminder of the country's problems, the International Monetary Fund has warned Zimbabwe to act quickly to sort out its economic mess.

The BBC's Lebo Diseko asks how different will Mr Mnangagwa be from Mr Mugabe, under whom he served for many years.

May to warn EU of 'hostile' Russia

Theresa May is going to a European Union summit in Brussels, where she will emphasise that the UK's commitment to working together to maintain security will continue after Brexit. The prime minister will warn her fellow leaders to be wary of "hostile states like Russia" and show "collective strength". She is also due to discuss Brexit with European Council President Donald Tusk. Earlier this week, the UK cabinet agreed to offer to pay more money to the EU in its "divorce bill", but not before the EU agrees to begin talking about a trade deal.

YouTube child abuse reporting system 'flawed'

A BBC Trending investigation has discovered a flaw in a tool on YouTube that enables the public to report abuse. Volunteer moderators say that part of the company's system for reporting sexualised comments left on children's videos has not been working correctly for more than a year. Up to 100,000 predatory accounts could be leaving indecent comments on videos, they add. But YouTube says it reviews the "vast majority" of reports within 24 hours and has no technical problems in its reporting mechanism.

Have your wages outstripped inflation?

Feeling worse off than you were a few years ago, or have you had a decent pay rise? Find out how your profession has done since 2011 - in terms of inflation versus average salary increases - using our calculator.

Why no-one heard the Grenfell blogger's warnings

By Gemma Newby, BBC News

Edward Daffarn is understandably emotional when reflecting on the last few months, but more than that he is angry. Angry with the way he feels Grenfell residents were treated by the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation - the people who were entrusted to maintain the estate and keep its residents safe. Angry with the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea Council, which was meant to scrutinise the KCTMO. Angry with a society which didn't seem to care about people like him - people who live on housing estates - until it was too late.

Read the full article

What the papers say

No single story dominates the front pages, with the Sun focusing on whether Prince Harry will ask his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, to marry him, and the Daily Mail leading on rising UK traffic congestion. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph says Theresa May is ready to make concessions to the EU to over the UK's Brexit divorce bill in an effort to break the "impasse" in talks.

Daily digest

Missing submarine "Explosion" dashes crew survival hopes

Irish political crisis Deputy prime minister faces no-confidence vote

Ashes cricket How is the first Test going?

Seven days quiz What does the last entry in John Lennon's recovered diary reveal?

Look ahead

12:15 Former England and Liverpool footballer Michael Owen, now a racehorse owner, makes his debut as a jockey in a charity race at Ascot.

18:20 The Royal Variety Performance takes place at London's Palladium Theatre, attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

On this day

1963 Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of assassinating US President John F Kennedy, is shot dead in a Dallas police station.

