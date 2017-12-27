UK snow: Images of wintry scenes

  • 27 December 2017

Snow has fallen in parts of the UK, causing disruption but it's not all gloom as your pictures show.

  • General view of Stow-on-the-Wold town centre covered in snow David Germaney

    David Germaney took this scene in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire where he said the snow become slushy.

  • A dog playing in the snow Jason McComisky

    Jason McComisky's dog, Jackie, jumps for joy in the snow in Gartloch Village near Glasgow.

  • A dog in the snow Paul Grantham

    Paul Grantham takes his dog out for a walk in the snow-covered park in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire.

  • A robin and a blue tit at a bird feeder Gail Gallimore

    Gail Gallimore took this picture of a robin and a blue tit at a bird feeder in Hertfordshire.

  • A Christmas tree lit inside a home Mark Toms

    This image taken by Mark Toms shows that some people are still enjoying their Christmas holidays in Surrey.

  • Snow-covered trees John Rossiter

    John Rossiter took this photo of snow-covered trees in Four Marks, Hampshire.

  • A snow-covered residential street in Leicester Ross Tarbard

    Ross Tarbard got up early to capture this view of a residential street in Leicester.

