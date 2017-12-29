A total of 1,123 people have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.

The majority of recipients are people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities. But here are 12 of the better-known faces.

1. Ringo Starr

Occupation: Musician, Beatles drummer

Honour: Knighthood for services to music

Quote: "It's great! It's an honour and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love. Peace and love."

2. Lady Antonia Fraser

Occupation: Author and historian

Honour: Joins the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to literature

3. Darcey Bussell

Occupation: Ballerina turned TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing show judge

Honour: Damehood for services to dance

Quote: "I am truly humbled to receive this honour. I gratefully accept it on behalf of all the dance organisations that I am so fortunate to be part of.

"Dance is such a beautiful art form, it is inspiring and provides joy, social cohesion and wellbeing."

4. Barry Gibb

Occupation: Co-founder, singer and songwriter in the Bee Gees

Honour: Knighthood for services to music and charity

Quote: "I am deeply honoured, humbled, and very proud. This is a moment in life to be treasured and never forgotten.

"I want to acknowledge how responsible my brothers are for this honour. It is as much theirs as it is mine. The magic, the glow, and the rush will last me the rest of my life."

5. Eamonn Holmes

Occupation: Broadcaster and journalist

Honour: OBE for services to broadcasting

Quote: "It's like getting a gold star for your homework - 2018 will be my 38th year as a broadcaster and I can't think of a better way of marking that.

"It's a wonderful accolade."

6. Sam Warburton

Occupation: Rugby player - current British and Irish Lions captain

Honour: OBE for services to rugby union

7. Heather Knight

Occupation: Cricket player - England Women captain, World Cup winner

Honour: OBE for services to cricket

Quote: "I am blown away to receive such an honour. Women's cricket had the most amazing year - one that will live in our memory forever - and we just hope it can grow our game.

"When I was a young girl playing cricket for my brother's team in Plymouth, I couldn't have imagined that one day I would get an honour for captaining my country to a successful World Cup.

"It would be amazing if this honour made one girl think that she fancies picking up a cricket bat."

8. Nick Clegg

Occupation: Politician - former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-leader of the Liberal Democrats

Honour: Knighthood for political and public service

9. Jilly Cooper

Occupation: Author and journalist

Honour: CBE for services to literature and charity

10. Helen Sharman

Occupation: Chemist and astronaut - first British astronaut and first woman to visit the Mir space station in 1991

Honour: Joins the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to science and technology educational outreach

11. Wiley

Occupation: Grime artist and producer

Honour: MBE for services to music

Quote: "I'm honoured to be receiving an MBE. It feels like the school grade I wanted and didn't get but now I'm finally there.

"I would like to thank my mother and father plus all family members and friends for being there for me when I needed them."

12. Rick Stein

Occupation: Celebrity chef, restaurateur and television presenter

Honour: CBE for services to the economy

