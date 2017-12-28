Image copyright PA

Snow and ice are expected to cause more disruption in parts of the UK as temperatures plunge overnight.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning in northern England for Friday morning with heavy snow predicted around the southern Pennines.

A wider yellow warning for snow is also in place for Northern Ireland, parts of England and southern Scotland.

The Met Office warned the country could see the "coldest night of the year so far" in rural Scotland.

A spokeswoman said: "The coldest temperature we have seen this year is minus 13C in Scotland, and we are likely to see temperatures slightly below that."

Highways England has issued a severe weather warning and said it expects snow to affect the road network during Friday morning.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow covers fields near Cirencester in the Cotswolds

Road users in the north of England and northern areas of the Midlands are advised to check road conditions before travelling.

Snowfall of 5-10 cm is expected in parts of northern England, with up to 15cm possible over higher ground.

The amber warning is in place between 04:00 GMT on Friday until 11:00 GMT. The Met Office said delays to road, rail and air travel were "likely" and warned of possible power cuts.

A yellow warning for ice on Friday has also been issued for large parts of the UK, northern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sledging on the Malvern Hills in Worcestershire

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two mini snowmen on Higger Tor in the Peak District

Meanwhile, in Manchester, the Mancunian Way, a two-mile stretch of elevated motorway, was closed in both directions on Thursday morning, following a crash involving four vehicles.

There were no reports of any serious injuries in the incident.

However, with the weather set to worsen in the region, Greater Manchester Police advised people not to travel "unless absolutely necessary".

Image caption Stansted Airport said things were "back to normal" following the delays and cancellations

Flights were expected "to operate as scheduled" at Stansted Airport on Thursday, after "adverse weather conditions" forced dozens of flights to be cancelled or delayed on Wednesday.

Passengers, many of whom were obliged to sleep in temporary beds at the Essex airport overnight, vented their frustration on social media.

Luton Airport said it was open and the runway "operational", but flights "may be subject to delay" and passengers should check with their airline.