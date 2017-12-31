Image copyright AFP

The UK's aid budget will be shifted to projects that promote its interests, the foreign secretary has said.

Boris Johnson said the money will be "more sensibly distributed" to support foreign policy aims such as denying safe havens to Islamist terrorists.

His comments came as Penny Mordaunt, the international development secretary, said the UK will provide a £21m boost to an emergency aid fund.

The UK currently spends £13bn on aid each year.

Speaking to the Times newspaper, Mr Johnson said "the old jam jars are being smashed" and money would be diverted to support UK foreign combating terrorists in Africa.

It would also go to help refugees in Yemen and Rohingya Muslims fleeing across the Burmese border into Bangladesh, he added.

The government is committed to spending 0.7% of national income on overseas aid but some politicians oppose such spending.

Mr Johnson said the UK would gain more control of its aid spending after Brexit.

About £1bn of the money the UK pays to the EU budget counts as part of the foreign aid budget.

The EU spends that money on humanitarian aid and on emergency responses to world crises, as well as on projects in countries close to the EU and those hoping to join in the future.

Where does UK aid go?

As of April 2017:

More than 40% of the budget went to multilateral organisations, such as the United Nations, who fund big projects like disaster relief

The remaining 60% goes directly to developing countries

The Department for International Development says the biggest regional beneficiary is Africa, which received a total of £2.54bn from the UK last year

Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Syria, were each given more than £200m

Ms Mordaunt said that the extra £21m for the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) was needed because 2018 could be "even bleaker" than this year, with its "harrowing" humanitarian crises.

The money will hep to provide millions of people with food, clean water, sanitation and vital health services.