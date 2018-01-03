Image copyright PA

Game of Thrones characters will feature on a new series of stamps, Royal Mail has announced.

The collection of 15 first-class stamps aims to highlight British contributions to the hit fantasy TV programme, based on the books by George R R Martin.

The US show has largely been filmed in Northern Ireland with a predominantly British and Irish cast.

Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow and Arya Stark are among 10 characters featured in the set, on sale later this month.

They are played by British stars Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Maisie Williams.

The stamps also feature fellow British actors Lena Headey (who stars as Cersei Lannister), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Charles Dance (Tywin Lannister).

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

Other key characters played by British stars that feature on the stamps are Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) and Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg).

Two characters played by non-British actors complete the collection - Tyrion Lannister (portrayed by American Peter Dinklage) and Jaime Lannister (played by Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

An additional five-stamp sheet features the Night King and his undead White Walkers as well as giants, direwolves, dragons and the Iron Throne.

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

Image copyright PA

The stamp collection's release comes ahead of the HBO show's eighth and final series, which is currently in production and expected to air in 2019.

Fans can buy the stamps at Post Office branches across the UK from 23 January or by calling Royal Mail's customer service line.

They can also be pre-ordered on the Royal Mail website.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visit to Game of Thrones set in 2014

In 2015, Royal Mail celebrated 50 years of its special stamps programme by launching a website showing all 2,663 designs.

These collections - broadened in scope by then-postmaster general Tony Benn in 1965 - have often been inspired by arts, culture and entertainment - including Star Wars and Harry Potter.