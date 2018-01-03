Image caption The British far-right group was banned last year

Two men, including a British soldier, have pleaded not guilty to a number of terror charges.

Lance Corporal Mikko Vehvilainen, 33 and Alexander Deakin, 22, are also accused of being members of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Both denied possessing documents that could be useful to someone planning an act of terror.

But appearing at Birmingham Crown Court, neither men entered a plea with regard to membership of the group.

National Action was the first extreme right-wing group to be outlawed in the UK. It was added to a list of proscribed groups in 2016.

Mr Deakin, of Great Barr, Birmingham, also pleaded not guilty to distributing a terrorist publication.

And L/Cpl Vehvilainen, from Sennybridge Camp in Powys, entered not guilty pleas to two counts of posting material online that was threatening, abusive or insulting, thereby stirring up racial hatred.

The next hearing has been scheduled for 19 February, with a trial set to begin in March.