Image copyright PA Image caption Zara Tindall and her husband Mike with daughter, Mia

The Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall are expecting their second child, a spokeswoman for the couple has said.

The baby, which is expected after the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child, will be the Queen's seventh great-grandchild.

The Queen and the Royal Family were "very pleased" to hear the news, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

Mr and Mrs Tindall announced in December 2016 they had lost a baby.

The couple had announced in November 2016 they were expecting a baby in late spring 2017.

Mr and Mrs Tindall have one daughter, Mia, who will be four later this month.

The baby is believed to be due this summer.

Image copyright Annie Leibovitz/PA Image caption The Queen with her great-grandchildren and youngest grandchildren, in 2016

The announcement was made as former equestrian champion Mrs Tindall and former England rugby player Mr Tindall enjoyed a working holiday in Australia.

Mrs Tindall, who is the daughter of the Queen's only daughter, the Princess Royal, married Mr Tindall in 2011.

As a member of the Great Britain eventing team, she won a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, and won the Eventing World Championship in 2006.

Mr Tindall, 35 - who won the 2003 Rugby World Cup with England - does not hold a royal title and is not an HRH.

If Mr and Mrs Tindall's baby is born after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's, the child will be the 19th in line to the throne.