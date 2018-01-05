Image copyright Met Police Image caption Theodore Johnson had already killed two women when he attacked ex-girlfriend Angela Best

A man who killed three former partners has been jailed for a minimum of 26 years.

Theodore Johnson, 64, beat and throttled ex-girlfriend Angela Best after she met another man.

He already had two manslaughter convictions. He pushed his wife off a ninth-floor balcony in 1981 and strangled a former partner in 1993.

Johnson met Ms Best while on unescorted leave from a secure mental hospital.

He beat her with a claw hammer and strangled her with her dressing gown cord at his north London home on 15 December 2016.

Their relationship had recently ended after she met someone else.

Sentencing, Judge Richard Marks QC said: "The attack by you on Angela Best was sustained, vicious and utterly brutal. She suffered an unimaginably terrible death."

"Such repeated offending, resulting in three separate court cases, must be almost unprecedented," he added.

Hours after attacking Ms Best, 51, the garage worker threw himself in front of an express train.

He survived but lost his right arm and left hand.

Police only discovered Ms Best's body when they called at Johnson's flat in Islington to find his next of kin after the incident at Cheshunt railway station, in Hertfordshire.

In mitigation for Johnson, Annette Henry QC said: "He does not wish to be alive. He hates himself for what happened."

The killer, who now uses a wheelchair, pleaded guilty to murdering the mother-of-four and grandmother on the first day of his trial on Tuesday.

Secret relationship

Johnson, who suffered from a personality disorder and depression, was on unescorted leave from a secure mental hospital when he met Ms Best.

Johnson successfully applied for a conditional discharge from the hospital in October 1997.

He was released on the condition he would tell doctors and social workers about any new relationships with women.

However, he kept his relationship with Ms Best a secret, the Old Bailey heard.

She only found out he had killed a previous partner when she discovered letters and confronted him, the court heard.

Johnson was sent to a secure hospital indefinitely in 1993 but was released in 1997

Ms Henry said the "self-reporting" aspect of the mental health tribunal's restriction on Johnson was flawed.

Johnson was last seen by a social worker and psychiatrist days before the murder.

He was not found to be depressed and continued to deny being in a relationship.