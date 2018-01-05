UK online casinos face money laundering probe
- 5 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Online casino operators are failing to prevent money laundering and protect problem gamblers, the Gambling Commission has warned.
It expressed "significant concerns" in a letter to all 195 UK operators and warned them to review procedures.
The commission said many were unable to spot signs of financial crime and compulsive gambling.
An investigation has begun into 17 companies, with five under licence review.