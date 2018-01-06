Image copyright PA Image caption The scheme forms part of the government's new social mobility action plan

The government is to set up 35 "English hubs" across the country in an attempt to improve child literacy.

The hubs are among a raft of new measures announced by Education Secretary Justine Greening.

A £5.7m investment will aim to boost literacy skills in 469 schools, whilst a £7.7m hopes to develop high quality teaching resources.

The schemes form part of the government's social mobility action plan, launched last month.

The hubs will be set up by a new Centre of Excellence for Literacy Teaching, with a focus on raising standards in schools,

They will be similar to the government's "Maths Hubs", launched in 2014, which are led by an outstanding school or college and bring together education professionals to develop and spread good practice.

Other measures to improve literacy will include "phonics roadshows" - to promote and improve reading - and a fund for trialling language development at home in the north of England.

Ms Greening said: "Our ambition is that no community will be left behind on education.

"Today's literacy investment will help make sure that not just most, but every child arrives at school with the vocabulary levels they need to learn.

"And our investment will mean that once they are at school, every child will get the best literacy teaching."