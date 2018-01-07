The BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie has resigned from her post, citing an apparent pay gap with male colleagues.

In an open letter, Ms Gracie - who has been at the BBC for more than 30 years - accused the corporation of having a "secretive and illegal pay culture".

She said the BBC was facing a "crisis" over a gender pay gap, after it was revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 were male.

The BBC said there was "no systemic discrimination against women".

Ms Gracie said she left her role as editor of the corporation's Beijing bureau last week, but would remain with the BBC.

She said she would return to her former post in the TV newsroom "where I expect to be paid equally".