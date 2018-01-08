Image copyright Getty Images

A major overhaul of the system of police complaints in England and Wales comes into effect on Monday.

The old Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is being replaced by a new body, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ministers say the change, part of a shake-up announced by Theresa May when home secretary, will speed up decision-making and create more accountability.

The IOPC will be able to take on cases without a referral from police forces.

The Home Office said the new watchdog would continue the IPCC's work investigating allegations of corruption, as well as sensitive matters involving deaths or serious injuries.

Policing Minister Nick Hurd said the government was "absolutely determined" to make the system "simpler and more transparent" so that "confidence in policing" continued to grow.

Director general of the IOPC Michael Lockwood said: "Public confidence in policing is best served by robust and independent oversight.

"People need to know that when things go wrong, or serious allegations are made about police officers, they will be thoroughly investigated by a truly independent body."

"That's the role of the IOPC; it's crucial work, and I'm proud to be a part of it," he added.