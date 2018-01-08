Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's China editor Carrie Gracie quits over gender pay row

Carrie Gracie says the reaction to her resignation as the BBC's China editor shows there is a "depth of hunger" for "equal, fair and transparent pay".

The journalist, speaking as she co-presented the Today programme with John Humphrys, has quit her post, citing pay inequality with male colleagues.

She said the support she received from colleagues, MPs and the public had been "very moving".

The BBC has said there is "no systemic discrimination against women".

Lyse Doucet, Clare Balding, Emily Maitlis and Sarah Montague were among the BBC broadcasters to voice their support for Ms Gracie; while Channel 4's Cathy Newman, Labour MPs Harriet Harman and Jess Phillips and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries have also reacted positively to the move.

Ms Gracie added: "What is lovely for me is that people are mentioning my China work...

"I want to be remembered as the person who did some fine China work and enough people are saying that for me to feel that will not get buried because of this."

In an open letter issued on Sunday, Ms Gracie - who has been at the BBC for more than 30 years - accused the corporation of having a "secretive and illegal pay culture".

She said the BBC was facing a "crisis of trust", after it was revealed two-thirds of its stars earning more than £150,000 were male.

Ms Gracie said she left her role as editor of the corporation's Beijing bureau last week, but would return to her former post in the TV newsroom "where I expect to be paid equally".

In the letter, posted on her blog, Ms Gracie - a China specialist who is fluent in Mandarin - said "the BBC belongs to you, the licence fee payer.

"I believe you have a right to know that it is breaking equality law and resisting pressure for a fair and transparent pay structure."

In July last year, the BBC was forced to reveal the salaries of all employees earning more than £150,000 a year.

Ms Gracie said she was dismayed to discover the BBC's two male international editors earned "at least 50% more" than its two female counterparts.

US editor Jon Sopel earned £200,000-£249,999, it was revealed, while Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen earned £150,000-£199,999.

Ms Gracie was not on the list, meaning her salary was less than £150,000.

A letter calling for equal pay - published in the Telegraph - was later signed by both Ms Gracie and BBC Europe editor, Katya Adler.

On Twitter, many people, including BBC journalists, have expressed support for Ms Gracie using the hashtag #IStandWithCarrie.

Cathy Newman said it was "a tragedy for the @BBC to lose such a talented China Editor #equalpay", while former Minister for Women Harriet Harman said "Tip of the iceberg in @BBC & most other orgs. Equality Act 2010 means no hiding place for shameful discrimination against women. Ending it long overdue".

Meanwhile, #BBCWomen, a group of more than 130 broadcasters and producers at the corporation, said it was "hugely regrettable that an outstanding and award-winning journalist like Carrie Gracie feels she has no option but to resign... We wholeheartedly support her and call on the BBC to resolve her case."

In her open letter, Ms Gracie said: "The Equality Act 2010 states that men and women doing equal work must receive equal pay.

"But last July I learned that in the previous financial year, the two men earned at least 50% more than the two women.

"Despite the BBC's public insistence that my appointment demonstrated its commitment to gender equality, and despite my own insistence that equality was a condition of taking up the post, my managers had yet again judged that women's work was worth much less than men's."

Pay report

Ms Gracie said she asked for the four international editors to be paid equally.

"Instead the BBC offered me a big pay rise which remained far short of equality," she added.

"I believe I am very well paid already - especially as someone working for a publicly funded organisation.

"I simply want the BBC to abide by the law and value men and women equally."

She said "patience and good will are running out" among female staff.

In a statement, a BBC spokeswoman said "fairness in pay" at the corporation "is vital".

"A significant number of organisations have now published their gender pay figures showing that we are performing considerably better than many and are well below the national average.

"Alongside that, we have already conducted a independent judge-led audit of pay for rank and file staff which showed 'no systemic discrimination against women'.

"A separate report for on air staff will be published in the not too distant future."