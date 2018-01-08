Former football coach Barry Bennell has pleaded guilty to seven child sex offences.

Mr Bennell, 63, now known as Richard Jones, admitted six charges of indecent assault, between 1988-1991, on day one of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

He previously pleaded guilty to one further charge, it can now be reported.

He is charged with 55 offences in total, including 42 counts of indecent assault, 11 serious sexual assaults and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

A jury for the trial - which is due to last for eight weeks - is expected to be sworn in later.

The ex-Crewe Alexandra coach entered the six guilty pleas as he appeared via videolink in court wearing a grey jumper.

The offences relate to two complainants who were boys aged between 11 and 14 at the time.

Mr Bennell was charged with 55 offences relating to 12 complainants, aged between eight and 15 at the time.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1979 and 1991.