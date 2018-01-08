Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Charlotte on the steps of Kensington Palace

The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, has started nursery school.

The two-year-old was photographed by her mother at Kensington Palace before travelling to Willcocks Nursery School.

The princess will be a full-time pupil at the nursery in London which charges £3,000 per term.

Her older brother Prince George attended Westacre Montessori in Norfolk, when the couple lived at Anmer Hall near King's Lynn.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge took photos of Princess Charlotte's first day at nursery

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child in April, was forced to miss her son's first day at school last year due to morning sickness.

The duchess is a keen photographer and when Princess Charlotte was born, she chose to take the official pictures herself.