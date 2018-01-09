Toby Young resigns from university regulator

Image copyright PA

Toby Young has resigned from the board of a new university regulator after criticism over his previous controversial comments.

Writing for the Spectator, Mr Young said his appointment had "become a distraction" from the "vital work" of the Office for Students.

The right-wing journalist unreservedly apologised for his past comments which were "ill-judged or just plain wrong".

A petition calling for his dismissal gathered almost 220,000 signatures.

Mr Young faced a backlash after his appointment was announced, with critics attacking his suitability for the role.

Unreserved apology

In his resignation article, Mr Young said "the caricature" drawn of him during the past week was "unrecognisable".

He wrote: "I am a passionate supporter of inclusion and helping the most disadvantaged, as I hope my track record of setting up and supporting new schools demonstrates.

"But some of the things I said before I got involved in education, when I was a journalistic provocateur, were either ill-judged or just plain wrong - and I unreservedly apologise."

The Office for Students has been established to hold universities to account on issues like vice chancellors' pay and free speech on campus.

It has powers to fine universities which fail to meet the required standards.

Mr Young thanked Prime Minister Theresa May and the former education secretary Justine Greening for their support.