Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit south London
- 9 January 2018
Hundreds lined the streets of Brixton to greet Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle.
The couple visited the community radio station Reprezent which trains youngsters in media skills.
The organisation's CEO Shane Carey welcomed the visit saying: "We're having the spotlight shone on us from all the world's media."
Harry and Ms Markle also visited Pop Brixton, a community project housing local start-ups and restaurants.