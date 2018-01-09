Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Gracie has worked for the BBC for 30 years and has led its China coverage since 2014

The culture secretary has said "much more action" is needed by the BBC to address claims of pay inequality.

The corporation's former China editor Carrie Gracie resigned saying there had been "unlawful pay discrimination".

In his first day as culture secretary, Matthew Hancock told MPs that "brilliant women working at all levels of the BBC deserve better" and pledged to hold it to account.

Shadow secretary Tom Watson said there was "a very long way to go".

The comments came as the Equality and Human Rights Commission said it would write to the BBC before it considered whether further action was required.